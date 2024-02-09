First Majestic Silver Corp. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Free Report) (NYSE:AG) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

FR stock opened at C$6.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.51. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$6.05 and a twelve month high of C$10.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.