First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.19% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $44.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.06 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

