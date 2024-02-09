Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $150.00 at Stephens

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FI. Susquehanna upped their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.39.

Get Fiserv alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE FI opened at $143.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $103.99 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.77.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,705,241,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $960,592,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $547,079,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after buying an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.