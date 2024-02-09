Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $176.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $152.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.61% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

FI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.39.

FI opened at $143.55 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $145.87. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.77.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Fiserv by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Fiserv by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,531,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $26,018,000. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 537,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,661,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

