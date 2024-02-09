FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Increased to $337.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $337.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $292.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLT stock opened at $265.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.45 and its 200 day moving average is $261.14. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

