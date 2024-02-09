FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Capital analyst B. Wright now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for FMC’s FY2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.24.

FMC Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of FMC opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. FMC has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $131.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.92.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

