Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $12.73. Ford Motor shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 27,462,079 shares traded.

The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

