Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $67.48, but opened at $73.83. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fortinet shares last traded at $69.68, with a volume of 4,744,619 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.41.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 791.78% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

