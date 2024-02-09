Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.09. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of C$326.09 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FVI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$4.01 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$3.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.39.

In related news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.01, for a total value of C$1,003,425.00. In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.01, for a total transaction of C$1,003,425.00. Also, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$64,372.00. Insiders have sold 350,100 shares of company stock worth $1,415,397 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

