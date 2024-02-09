Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) Director Ajay Royan Purchases 333,333 Shares

Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) Director Ajay Royan acquired 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,251,900 shares in the company, valued at $18,778,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Fractyl Health Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:GUTS opened at $10.40 on Friday. Fractyl Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $14.50.
About Fractyl Health
