Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of FC opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.16 million, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.49. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $49.77.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 330,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 41,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,685 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

