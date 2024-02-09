Fredrik Widlund Acquires 157 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Fredrik Widlund bought 157 shares of CLS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £149.15 ($186.98).

Fredrik Widlund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Fredrik Widlund bought 155 shares of CLS stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($186.54).

CLS Price Performance

Shares of LON:CLI opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.16) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31. CLS Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 83.30 ($1.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 164.10 ($2.06). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.73. The firm has a market cap of £367.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.37 and a beta of 0.96.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

