Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.82, but opened at $22.74. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Freshworks shares last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 1,208,871 shares trading hands.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $111,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,890.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $111,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,890.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,690.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,241. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,286 shares of company stock worth $5,046,906. 26.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 373.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 29.8% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 57.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

