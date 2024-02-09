Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Trading 12.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $12.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Frontier Group traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 922,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,917,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.76.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ULCC

Insider Activity at Frontier Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

In related news, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 583,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,013.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 583,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,013.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 347,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 590,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,075 in the last three months. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Frontier Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Frontier Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Trading Up 6.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.