fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Roth Mkm lowered their price target on the stock from $3.25 to $2.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $2.02. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. fuboTV shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 11,087,740 shares.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.80.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUBO

Insider Transactions at fuboTV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

In other news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $117,478.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,423,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,542,212.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $66,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $117,478.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,423,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,212.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in fuboTV by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $572.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.