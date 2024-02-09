Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 643.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 318.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 59,711 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $583,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,048.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $583,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 363,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,048.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,437 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $39,618.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,140 shares of company stock worth $751,784 in the last three months. 31.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $25.27 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $748.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

