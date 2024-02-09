FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will earn $1.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.06). Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of C$181.12 million during the quarter.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPM
Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of DPM stock opened at C$8.26 on Wednesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$7.80 and a 52-week high of C$10.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Zebra Karirondua Kasete sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.70, for a total transaction of C$145,500.00. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dundee Precious Metals
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.