FY2023 Earnings Forecast for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RAPT Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.93). The consensus estimate for RAPT Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.88) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07).

RAPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.66. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $31.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 18.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 32.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 69,238 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $95,236. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

