FY2023 EPS Estimates for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Cut by Leerink Partnrs

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of 89bio in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.01) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.00). The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.48) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get 89bio alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

89bio Stock Performance

Shares of ETNB opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. 89bio has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $787.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.23 and a quick ratio of 18.23.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. 89bio’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in 89bio by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in 89bio by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in 89bio by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 89bio by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in 89bio by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.