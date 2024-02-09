FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Cut by Analyst

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Alamos Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGI. StockNews.com downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 230.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.