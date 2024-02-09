FY2023 EPS Estimates for argenx SE Increased by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of argenx in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.28) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.39). The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($4.91) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for argenx’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.56 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $13.99 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $21.19 EPS.

ARGX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $582.00 to $451.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $585.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.90.

argenx Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $394.89 on Wednesday. argenx has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $550.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of argenx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of argenx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 163,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,729,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

