FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($7.86) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($8.93). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($9.70) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.16) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 0.0 %

ASND opened at $139.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.74 and its 200-day moving average is $105.10. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $144.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after acquiring an additional 80,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,083,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

