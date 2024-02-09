FY2023 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $10.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.28. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.07 EPS.
Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$6.39 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.54%.
Intact Financial stock opened at C$208.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$182.01 and a one year high of C$214.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$205.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$201.27.
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.
