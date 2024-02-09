FY2023 EPS Estimates for Interfor Co. Cut by Raymond James (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Interfor in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.53) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.71). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interfor’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

IFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Interfor and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Interfor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.20.

TSE:IFP opened at C$19.50 on Thursday. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$16.78 and a 1 year high of C$27.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

