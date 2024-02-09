FY2023 EPS Estimates for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Raised by Analyst

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of NETGEAR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for NETGEAR’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NETGEAR’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

NTGR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NETGEAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

NETGEAR stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $390.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $83,454.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,244.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $26,701.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $83,454.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,244.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,450 shares of company stock valued at $285,989. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $983,070,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NETGEAR by 512.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 54.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

