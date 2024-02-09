FY2023 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Increased by Analyst

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Cormark cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.13.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.55. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.38.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

