FY2023 EPS Estimates for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Lowered by National Bank Financial

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSR Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

SSRM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

SSR Mining Stock Up 0.3 %

SSR Mining stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of SSR Mining

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in SSR Mining by 23.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SSR Mining by 0.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,178,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,455,000 after acquiring an additional 180,685 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in SSR Mining by 2.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

