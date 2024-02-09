FY2023 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TransAlta in a report released on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

TAC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TAC opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.57. TransAlta had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $758.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in TransAlta by 766.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.0437 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 10.13%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

