Galecto, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Galecto in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.56) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.82). The consensus estimate for Galecto’s current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Galecto’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Galecto stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. Galecto has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Galecto ( NASDAQ:GLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galecto by 3,699.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Galecto by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 31.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

