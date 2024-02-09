GAP (NYSE:GPS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on GAP from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.93.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.25.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,178 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $519,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GAP news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $10,226,695.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,793,186 shares in the company, valued at $81,098,316.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $519,827.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,920,402 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 317.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

