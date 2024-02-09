GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.36 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

GEE Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOB. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of GEE Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,182,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GEE Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,554,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 442,300 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in GEE Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 815,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GEE Group during the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in GEE Group by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 137,061 shares in the last quarter. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.