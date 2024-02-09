GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
GEE Group Price Performance
Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.55.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.36 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
