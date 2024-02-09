Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Gibson Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GEI. CIBC upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.19.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$20.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.63%.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.