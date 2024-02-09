Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $47,878.49 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,878.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,701.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE DNA opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 272.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DNA. BTIG Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

