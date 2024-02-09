Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CO opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.