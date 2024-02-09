Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $402.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $126.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

