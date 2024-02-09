Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.29

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.29 and last traded at $60.29, with a volume of 643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.93.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $796.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.
About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
