Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.29

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.29 and last traded at $60.29, with a volume of 643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.93.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $796.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 42,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $806,000.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

