Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.67.

NYSE:GL opened at $124.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.70. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $125.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.38.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Globe Life will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $799,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $799,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 9,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $1,123,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,401.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,455 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Globe Life by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

