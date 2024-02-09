Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Gold Fields by 900.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

