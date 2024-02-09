Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $67.87 and last traded at $67.19, with a volume of 183879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.21.

The conglomerate reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $643.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.87 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Griffon declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Griffon by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Griffon by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Griffon by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Griffon by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.39.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Further Reading

