Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20. Griffon has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Griffon had a return on equity of 72.80% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $643.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Griffon’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Griffon will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 829.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,060,000 after acquiring an additional 510,641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after acquiring an additional 388,996 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,430,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 381,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

See Also

