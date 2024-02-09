Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GRPN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Get Groupon alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Groupon

Groupon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. Groupon has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $527.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.03 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 523.08% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Groupon will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dusan Senkypl bought 137,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,343,594.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,040,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,572,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Groupon

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,007 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,378 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 39,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,314 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 92,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,858 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 342,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.