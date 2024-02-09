Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT Raised to $111.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $113.18 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.36.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

