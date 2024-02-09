HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.
HONE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $10.35 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $473.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.77.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 83.33%.
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.
