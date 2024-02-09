Harminder Burmi Sells 25,000 Shares of Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME) Stock

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report) Director Harminder Burmi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00.

Harminder Burmi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Harminder Burmi sold 6,500 shares of Laurion Mineral Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total transaction of C$2,860.00.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CVE:LME opened at C$0.46 on Friday. Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.32 and a 52 week high of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 35.69 and a current ratio of 38.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.82 million, a PE ratio of -45.50 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.48.

About Laurion Mineral Exploration

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. The companys flagship property is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 47 square kilometer located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships, Thunder Bay Mining Division.

