Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

HMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $5.96 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 332,718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,077 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 415,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

