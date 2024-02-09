HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) & Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Head to Head Survey

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HBT Financial and Banco Bradesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HBT Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Banco Bradesco 1 2 1 0 2.00

HBT Financial presently has a consensus price target of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.62%. Banco Bradesco has a consensus price target of $3.10, suggesting a potential upside of 13.55%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than HBT Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

HBT Financial has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HBT Financial and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HBT Financial 24.84% 17.28% 1.57% Banco Bradesco 6.38% 9.06% 0.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of HBT Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.6% of HBT Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. HBT Financial pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HBT Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. HBT Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HBT Financial and Banco Bradesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HBT Financial $265.05 million 2.28 $65.84 million $2.08 9.16 Banco Bradesco $35.24 billion N/A $4.06 billion $0.21 13.00

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than HBT Financial. HBT Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HBT Financial beats Banco Bradesco on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HBT Financial

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan offering comprises owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction and land development and multi-family; commercial and industrial; agricultural and farmland; and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer, and other loans. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning to consumers, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial; investment management; corporate retirement plan consulting and administration; and retail brokerage services. In addition, it provides farmland management, and farmland sales and services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company offers digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.