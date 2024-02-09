HC Wainwright Comments on Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Can-Fite BioPharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.85) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.92). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Can-Fite BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Can-Fite BioPharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 1.5 %

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $7.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.52. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.78.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 143.59% and a negative net margin of 1,146.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $756,000. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.