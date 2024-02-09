HC Wainwright Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Iterum Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.04) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.93). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iterum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.61.

In related news, Director Michael W. Dunne bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,870.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael W. Dunne bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,870.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Dunne bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 55,000 shares of company stock worth $91,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

