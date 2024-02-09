Head-To-Head Analysis: Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Worldline has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Worldline and Envestnet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldline $4.60 billion N/A $315.24 million N/A N/A Envestnet $1.24 billion 2.27 -$80.94 million ($1.87) -27.56

Profitability

Worldline has higher revenue and earnings than Envestnet.

This table compares Worldline and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldline N/A N/A N/A Envestnet -7.54% 9.32% 3.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Worldline and Envestnet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldline 0 0 0 0 N/A Envestnet 0 1 4 0 2.80

Envestnet has a consensus target price of $61.67, suggesting a potential upside of 19.67%. Given Envestnet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Envestnet is more favorable than Worldline.

Summary

Envestnet beats Worldline on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital banking, and account payments services. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, and e-consumer and mobility. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. This segment also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which provides a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that offer research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The Envestnet Data & Analytics segment provides Envestnet Data & Analytics, a data aggregation, data intelligence, and experiences platform that enables consumers to aggregate financial accounts within client applications, as well as provides clients the functionality to gather, refine, and aggregate various sets of consumer permissioned data for use in financial applications, reports, market research analysis, and application programming interfaces. The company serves retail banks, credit unions, credit card providers, wealth management financial advisors and institutions, research and analyst firms, personal financial management, small business accounting, e-commerce, payment solutions providers, small business lending, and authentication customers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

