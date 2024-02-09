Head to Head Comparison: Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enfusion and Destiny Media Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enfusion $150.35 million 6.89 -$7.65 million $0.08 101.58 Destiny Media Technologies $4.03 million 2.74 $340,000.00 $0.02 52.00

Destiny Media Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enfusion. Destiny Media Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enfusion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Enfusion has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

64.4% of Enfusion shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Enfusion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enfusion and Destiny Media Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enfusion 3.67% 9.13% 7.20% Destiny Media Technologies 7.84% 9.46% 8.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enfusion and Destiny Media Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enfusion 1 3 1 0 2.00 Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enfusion presently has a consensus target price of $9.80, indicating a potential upside of 20.62%. Given Enfusion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enfusion is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Summary

Enfusion beats Destiny Media Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines. It also offers accounting/general ledger system, a real-time accounting book of record for chief financial officers, chief operating officers, accountants, and operations teams; Enfusion analytics system, which enables CIOs, portfolio managers, traders, and analysts to analyze portfolios through time horizons and automate customized visualized reports for internal and external stakeholders; and technology-powered and managed services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps. The company also provides Music Tracking Radar, a digital tracking service that tracks and reports the number and times customers track is played; Clipstream, an online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party websites or emails; and playback through its JavaScript codec engine. It markets and sells its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

